Veritable L.P. Reduces Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the second quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 5,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ CHRW) opened at 75.02 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS AG upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America Corporation reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, VP Angela K. Freeman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $82,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

