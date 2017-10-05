Veritable L.P. Has $323,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation by 97.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 87,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,496,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alliant Energy Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alliant Energy Corporation news, insider Wayne A. Reschke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $85,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) opened at 41.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $765.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.92 million. Alliant Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post $2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Alliant Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Alliant Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Alliant Energy Corporation

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

