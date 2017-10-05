Veritable L.P. Buys 2,495 Shares of Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Symantec Corporation were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Symantec Corporation by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Symantec Corporation in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Symantec Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Symantec Corporation in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Symantec Corporation in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Symantec Corporation news, CEO Gregory S. Clark sold 186,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,592,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,321,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,650,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Cappellanti-Wolf sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $64,565.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,510.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,689,850 shares of company stock worth $49,248,699. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SYMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Symantec Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Symantec Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ SYMC) opened at 33.25 on Thursday. Symantec Corporation has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The firm’s market cap is $20.38 billion.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Symantec Corporation had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Symantec Corporation will post $1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Symantec Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.18%.

Symantec Corporation Company Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

