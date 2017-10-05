Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “With modest revenue coming from the U.K., Verisk is likely to be stifled by the renegotiated deals and restrictions imposed on trade with other European Union members post the Brexit referendum. Brexit could further result in higher tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade between the U.K. and the European Union, lowering its productivity. Verisk is susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities and databases. Data theft and misuse by third-party contractors could also lead to loss of businesses and jeopardize the fundamental existence of the company. In addition, it is prone to high volatility of continued end-market headwinds affecting its energy business and environmental health and safety solutions. Verisk has also underperformed the industry year to date. However, a holistic growth model focused on organic growth and strategic acquisitions augurs well to strengthen its leading position in the market.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) opened at 83.87 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $523.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post $3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,519.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,728. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 300.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

