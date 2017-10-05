Vanguard Group Inc. Has $461.87 Million Stake in LogMein, Inc. (LOGM)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in LogMein, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,419,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.38% of LogMein worth $461,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LogMein in the first quarter worth $118,804,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LogMein by 48.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 348,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,746 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMein in the first quarter worth $1,951,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LogMein by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LogMein by 110.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 210,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of LogMein in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of LogMein in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of LogMein in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LogMein in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LogMein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

LogMein, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) opened at 115.25 on Thursday. LogMein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.22 and a 12 month high of $123.95. The company’s market cap is $6.08 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average is $109.80.

LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. LogMein had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 220.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LogMein, Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $336,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Battles sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $84,919.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,367. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LogMein Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. The Company’s core cloud-based services are categorized into four business lines: Communications and Collaboration; Engagement and Support; Identity and Access, and Additional Service Offerings.

