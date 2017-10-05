VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Position Held by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. held its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22,623.3% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) traded down 0.4607% during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.3121. The company had a trading volume of 6,539,513 shares. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $25.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/vaneck-vectors-gold-miners-etf-gdx-position-held-by-southeast-asset-advisors-inc.html.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.