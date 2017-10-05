ValuEngine Lowers Third Century Banc (TDCB) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Third Century Banc (OTCMKTSBB:TDCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Shares of Third Century Banc (TDCB) opened at 12.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and a P/E ratio of 19.87. Third Century Banc has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity.

About Third Century Banc

Third Century Bancorp operates as the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides consumer, mortgage, construction, rural housing, commercial real estate, commercial construction, development, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as other lending services.

