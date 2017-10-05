ValuEngine Lowers SVB Financial Group (SIVB) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $191.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) traded up 1.63% during trading on Monday, reaching $185.67. 33,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.93. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $198.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.96 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post $8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $344,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,650.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $637,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,632.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,524 shares of company stock worth $1,534,052 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,507,000 after acquiring an additional 748,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,376,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,356,000 after acquiring an additional 170,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,721,000 after acquiring an additional 288,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,134,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,282,000 after acquiring an additional 629,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,106,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,620 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

