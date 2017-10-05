ValuEngine cut shares of Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SSKN. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Strata Skin Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strata Skin Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Strata Skin Sciences Inc. alerts:

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) traded down 1.1056% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.7801. 2,144 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Strata Skin Sciences has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $5.40. The company’s market cap is $4.41 million.

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.19. Strata Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Strata Skin Sciences will post ($3.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ValuEngine Lowers Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) to Strong Sell” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/valuengine-lowers-strata-skin-sciences-inc-sskn-to-strong-sell.html.

About Strata Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, formerly MELA Sciences, Inc, is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing products for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatological disorders. The Company has three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment and Dermatology Imaging.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Strata Skin Sciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strata Skin Sciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.