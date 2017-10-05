ValuEngine Lowers NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $15.00 price target on NMI Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NMI Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised NMI Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded NMI Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get NMI Holdings Inc alerts:

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ NMIH) traded up 1.24% on Monday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 67,772 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. NMI Holdings has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.69.

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. NMI Holdings had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 52.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings will post $0.52 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/valuengine-lowers-nmi-holdings-inc-nmih-to-hold.html.

In other NMI Holdings news, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $353,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,571 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NMI Holdings by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NMI Holdings in the first quarter worth $131,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NMI Holdings by 8.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. increased its position in NMI Holdings by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in NMI Holdings by 54.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings, Inc (NMIH) provides private mortgage guaranty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s primary insurance subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC), is a mortgage insurance (MI) provider on loans purchased by the Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.