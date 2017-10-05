ValuEngine Lowers Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HDSN. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on Hudson Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut Hudson Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ HDSN) traded down 1.28% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. 299,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $321.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.80%. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Face Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Face Capital Inc. now owns 2,620,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 267,862 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,506,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,417,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 160,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 376,940 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

