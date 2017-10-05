ValuEngine Lowers HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, FIG Partners restated a market perform rating and issued a $26.25 price objective (down previously from $29.25) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Get HomeStreet Inc. alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ HMST) traded up 2.34% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.45. 84,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/valuengine-lowers-homestreet-inc-hmst-to-hold.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,035,000 after purchasing an additional 215,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HomeStreet by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,286,000 after purchasing an additional 240,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 95,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 443,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.