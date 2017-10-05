ValuEngine Lowers Barnes Group, Inc. (B) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes Group, Inc. (NYSE:B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on B. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Barnes Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Barnes Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of Barnes Group (NYSE B) opened at 71.00 on Monday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $364.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/valuengine-lowers-barnes-group-inc-b-to-hold.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other Barnes Group news, VP Marian Acker sold 6,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $362,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 755 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $46,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,755 shares of company stock valued at $528,361. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 40,783.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,701 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,388,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,532,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,698,000 after acquiring an additional 235,065 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.