Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) opened at 11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $61,268.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is the bank holding company for Valley National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments.

