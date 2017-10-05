V.F. Corporation (VFC) Coverage Initiated at Pivotal Research

Analysts at Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of V.F. Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $53.00 target price on V.F. Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS AG lifted their target price on V.F. Corporation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of V.F. Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Shares of V.F. Corporation (VFC) opened at 64.91 on Thursday. V.F. Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.77.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. V.F. Corporation had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Corporation will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Eric C. Wiseman sold 110,943 shares of V.F. Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $7,061,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 660,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,060,301.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric C. Wiseman sold 290,021 shares of V.F. Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $18,314,826.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 552,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,885,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 453,152 shares of company stock valued at $28,649,326. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. Corporation during the second quarter valued at $9,602,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. Corporation by 1.5% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in V.F. Corporation by 17,186.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in V.F. Corporation by 3.4% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in V.F. Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 227,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

V.F. Corporation Company Profile

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

