Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) (TSE:URE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “UR-ENERGY INC., is a uranium exploration and development company currently completing mine planning and permitting activities to bring its Lost Creek Wyoming uranium deposit into production. Ur-Energy engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of uranium properties in both Canada and the United States. Ur-Energy has a registered office in Ottawa, Canada and its corporate headquarters are located in Littleton, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Ur-Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Ur-Energy (NYSE URG) opened at 0.5676 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5111.

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Ur-Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 11.13%. Analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek Project in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

