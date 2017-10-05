Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Stake Decreased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,596,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 176.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE UHS) opened at 112.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $129.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post $7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

