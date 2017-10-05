Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Forest Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.7264416252897 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) traded down 1.96% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.40. 28,757 shares of the stock traded hands. Universal Forest Products has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post $5.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Webster sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,574.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,666.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Webster sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, supplies wood, wood composite and other products to three primary markets, such as retail, construction and industrial. Its segments include North, South, West, Alternative Materials, International, idX Holdings, Inc (idX) and Corporate divisions.

