United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS AG reissued a sell rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.09.

Get United Therapeutics Corporation alerts:

Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) opened at 122.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.07. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.90 and a 52 week high of $169.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.49.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($4.86). United Therapeutics Corporation had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $10.60 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/united-therapeutics-corporation-uthr-lifted-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 580 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $77,998.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,111.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,274 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $147,873.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $271,952.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,097,116 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation by 49.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

About United Therapeutics Corporation

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.