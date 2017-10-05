United States Steel Corporation (X) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel Corporation were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in X. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in United States Steel Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in United States Steel Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in United States Steel Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel Corporation by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel Corporation alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on X. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United States Steel Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded United States Steel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. upgraded United States Steel Corporation to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of United States Steel Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $21.00 price target on United States Steel Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/united-states-steel-corporation-x-shares-bought-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

Shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) opened at 26.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 167.47 and a beta of 2.89. United States Steel Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. United States Steel Corporation had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Corporation will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. United States Steel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other United States Steel Corporation news, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 36,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $1,001,029.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,200.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene Sperling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,009 shares in the company, valued at $75,706.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 64,597 shares of company stock worth $1,764,452. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.