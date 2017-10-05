United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,411 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.53% of United Natural Foods worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 113,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,509,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,386,000 after acquiring an additional 932,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ UNFI) opened at 40.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post $2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sean Griffin sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $350,108.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,521 shares in the company, valued at $282,033.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Traficanti sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $250,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,241 shares of company stock worth $2,205,951. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada.

