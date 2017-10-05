United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (UDR) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS AG upgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE UDR) opened at 38.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.40.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $247.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon A. Grove sold 7,500 shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $283,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 452,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,088,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 30,000 shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $1,137,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,750. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

