Unilever plc (ULVR) Given Hold Rating at Whitman Howard

Whitman Howard reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Sunday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Whitman Howard currently has a GBX 4,350 ($57.70) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 4,400 ($58.36) target price on Unilever plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,870 ($51.33) target price on shares of Unilever plc in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 4,050 ($53.72) target price on Unilever plc and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($57.04) target price on shares of Unilever plc in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Unilever plc to an underperform rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.40) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,256.73 ($56.46).

Unilever plc (LON ULVR) opened at 4358.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,421.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,244.29. The company’s market cap is GBX 122.57 billion. Unilever plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,050.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,548.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 31.83 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Unilever plc’s previous dividend of $30.21.

In other news, insider Mary Ma bought 460 shares of Unilever plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,312 ($57.20) per share, with a total value of £19,835.20 ($26,310.12). Insiders have acquired 468 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,520 in the last three months.

Unilever plc Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

