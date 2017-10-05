Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445,291 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 593,986 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.47% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation worth $99,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 150.1% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua Holdings Corporation alerts:

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Umpqua Holdings Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 price objective on Umpqua Holdings Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ UMPQ) traded up 1.02% during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 143,868 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.71 million. Umpqua Holdings Corporation had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corporation will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/umpqua-holdings-corporation-umpq-position-boosted-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Holdings Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua Holdings Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.