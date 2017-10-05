Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,777 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $20,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,374,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,510,000 after acquiring an additional 198,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 933.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 202,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,183,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,937,000 after acquiring an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. alerts:

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.52 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,613,483.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) traded up 0.804% on Thursday, hitting $57.045. The stock had a trading volume of 43,982 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. The firm’s market cap is $2.42 billion. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post ($7.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $98.00 price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

WARNING: “Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/ultragenyx-pharmaceutical-inc-rare-shares-bought-by-fred-alger-management-inc.html.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.