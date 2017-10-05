Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) Insider Ami Sharma Acquires 8 Shares

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Ami Sharma purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,803 ($23.92) per share, for a total transaction of £144.24 ($191.33).

Ami Sharma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Ami Sharma purchased 786 shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,895 ($25.14) per share, for a total transaction of £14,894.70 ($19,756.86).

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) opened at 1820.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,805.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,004.86. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.28 billion. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1,715.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,245.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a GBX 14.60 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.51) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.51) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.19) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc from GBX 2,350 ($31.17) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.51) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,201 ($29.19).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport and energy markets, by applying electronic and software technologies. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

