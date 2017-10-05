UGI Corporation (UGI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “UGI Corporation is a holding company that operates propane distribution, gas and electric utility, energy marketing and related businesses through subsidiaries. Our majority-owned subsidiary, AmeriGas Partners, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, conducts one of the nation’s largest retail propane distribution businesses through its subsidiary AmeriGas Propane, L.P. “

Get UGI Corporation alerts:

UGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of UGI Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of UGI Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

UGI Corporation (NYSE UGI) opened at 47.06 on Thursday. UGI Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25.

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). UGI Corporation had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. UGI Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Corporation will post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/ugi-corporation-ugi-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in UGI Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI Corporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in UGI Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation Company Profile

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.