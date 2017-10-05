Udg Healthcare PLC (UDG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Jefferies Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 830 to GBX 855. Jefferies Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Udg Healthcare PLC traded as high as GBX 897 ($11.90) and last traded at GBX 893.50 ($11.85), with a volume of 536,361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 869.50 ($11.53).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Udg Healthcare PLC from GBX 745 ($9.88) to GBX 800 ($10.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.34) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare PLC in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($11.01) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. N+1 Singer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.68) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Udg Healthcare PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 812.71 ($10.78).

The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.21 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 834.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 801.47.

Udg Healthcare PLC Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, formerly United Drug plc, is a healthcare services provider in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Company operates in three segments. The Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services segment is engaged in the provision of sales, marketing and healthcare communications services to pharmaceutical companies, and it also provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services to over 300 healthcare companies.

