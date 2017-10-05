UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) opened at 109.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $469.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, insider Davide Molho sold 5,982 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $643,364.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,830 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $386,102.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,272.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,668 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.59.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

