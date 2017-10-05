UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,654 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFC. BidaskClub upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Mizuho cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) opened at 33.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.04 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. The Company’s segments are Defense/IT Locations; Regional Office; operating wholesale data center, and other.

