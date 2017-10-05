UBS AG Reiterates €66.50 Price Target for RTL Group S.A. (RTL)

UBS AG set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) in a report released on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RTL. HSBC Holdings plc set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank AG set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.06 ($89.48).

Shares of RTL Group (RTL) opened at 64.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of €9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 and a 1-year high of €76.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.21.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA is a Luxembourg-based media group engaged in the operation of television and radio broadcasting services, television content production and distribution. It is structured into six segments, including Media Group RTL Germany, Groupe MSix, FremantleMedia, RTL Netherlands, RTL Belgium and French Radio.

