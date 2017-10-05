Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,686,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,167,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tyler Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $419,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Leinweber sold 19,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.18, for a total transaction of $3,236,993.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,357 shares of company stock worth $41,622,109. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) opened at 175.31 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $139.61 and a one year high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.11.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $209.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.

