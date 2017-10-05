Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.18% of Byline Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,352,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,022,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,466,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,201,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) opened at 20.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The company’s market capitalization is $594.31 million. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $21.70.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Byline Bank (the Bank). Byline Bank is a full service commercial bank. The Bank operates through 56 branches in the Chicago metropolitan area. The Bank offers a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers.

