Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Increases Position in Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.05% of Haemonetics Corporation worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Haemonetics Corporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics Corporation by 48,854.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics Corporation by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Haemonetics Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) opened at 45.75 on Thursday. Haemonetics Corporation has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 594.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.29 million. Haemonetics Corporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Corporation will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation Profile

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

