Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires New Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings by 3,600.0% during the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings during the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Yum China Holdings Inc alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China Holdings from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.90 price objective (up from $33.10) on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.60 price objective on shares of Yum China Holdings in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

In other Yum China Holdings news, insider Mark Chu sold 22,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $836,780.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/tudor-investment-corp-et-al-acquires-new-holdings-in-yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc.html.

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ YUMC) opened at 39.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Yum China Holdings had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Yum China Holdings’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.