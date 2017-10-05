TriState Capital Holdings (TSC) & 1st Century Bancshares (FCTY) Critical Survey

TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: TSC) and 1st Century Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TriState Capital Holdings has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Century Bancshares has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of TriState Capital Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of TriState Capital Holdings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TriState Capital Holdings and 1st Century Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriState Capital Holdings 0 1 4 0 2.80 1st Century Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriState Capital Holdings currently has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.78%. Given TriState Capital Holdings’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TriState Capital Holdings is more favorable than 1st Century Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares TriState Capital Holdings and 1st Century Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriState Capital Holdings 19.80% 8.98% 0.80% 1st Century Bancshares 3.91% 1.67% 0.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriState Capital Holdings and 1st Century Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriState Capital Holdings $129.04 million 5.00 $32.10 million $1.12 20.09 1st Century Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TriState Capital Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Century Bancshares.

Summary

TriState Capital Holdings beats 1st Century Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriState Capital Holdings

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management. The Bank segment provides commercial banking and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals through the Bank. The Investment Management segment provides advisory and sub-advisory investment management services to primarily institutional plan sponsors through Chartwell, and also supports distribution and marketing efforts for Chartwell’s investment products through CTSC Securities. The Company offers a range of products and services, including loan and deposit products, cash management services, and capital market services, such as interest rate swaps and investment management products.

About 1st Century Bancshares

1st Century Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for 1st Century Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full service commercial bank. The Bank’s primary focus is relationship banking to family and middle market businesses, professional service firms, and high net worth individuals, real estate investors and entrepreneurs. It offers various loan products, including business and personal lines of credit and term loans; tenant improvement and equipment financing; bridge and specific purpose loans; commercial, industrial, multi-family residential real estate lending; personal home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards for business and personal use. Its deposit products include business checking, money market and certificates of deposit; personal checking, money market and certificates of deposits; attorney-client trust accounts, trust accounts, and cash management. Its loan and deposit activities are based in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

