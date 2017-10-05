Trinseo S.A. (TSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

Trinseo has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trinseo to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Trinseo (TSE) opened at 69.25 on Thursday. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.37.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 67.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post $6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

In other Trinseo news, insider Christopher D. Pappas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,168,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,399 shares of company stock worth $4,177,335. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company’s segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders.

