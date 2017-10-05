Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) Position Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Trimble Navigation Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trimble Navigation were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trimble Navigation by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,633,000 after purchasing an additional 269,710 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Navigation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trimble Navigation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) opened at 40.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 2.30. Trimble Navigation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12.

Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.05 million. Trimble Navigation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Navigation Ltd. will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trimble Navigation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Trimble Navigation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble Navigation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Trimble Navigation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

In related news, VP James A. Kirkland sold 7,183 shares of Trimble Navigation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $268,716.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Merit E. Janow sold 33,334 shares of Trimble Navigation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,258,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,004 shares in the company, valued at $981,911.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,688 shares of company stock worth $9,616,521. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Navigation Profile

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

