Transocean Ltd. (RIG) PT Set at $11.00 by Royal Bank Of Canada

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) received a $11.00 target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nordea Equity Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. UBS AG upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Get Transocean Ltd. alerts:

Transocean (NYSE RIG) traded up 2.43% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 13,428,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Transocean has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company’s market cap is $4.12 billion. Transocean also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 16,695 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical volume of 7,543 call options.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/transocean-ltd-rig-pt-set-at-11-00-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

In related news, CAO Howard E. Davis purchased 40,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,793 shares in the company, valued at $159,524.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Transocean by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,340 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.