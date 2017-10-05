Traders Sell Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) on Strength (TRIP)

Investors sold shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $22.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.51 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, TripAdvisor had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. TripAdvisor traded up $0.21 for the day and closed at $43.61

TRIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The travel company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). TripAdvisor had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 12,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $502,658.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,678.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,758,105 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 105,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,883,209 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $339,338,000 after buying an additional 1,713,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TripAdvisor by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,926,007 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $188,176,000 after buying an additional 220,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TripAdvisor by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,474 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $205,767,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in TripAdvisor by 152.3% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,532,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $134,945,000 after buying an additional 2,132,600 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

