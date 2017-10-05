Traders Sell Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) on Strength (NFLX)

Traders sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $974.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,044.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.11 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Netflix had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Netflix traded up $9.94 for the day and closed at $194.39

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.49 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Hanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 236.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Netflix had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.17, for a total transaction of $454,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,232 shares in the company, valued at $224,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $187,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,712.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,325 shares of company stock valued at $55,807,018 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. FMR LLC grew its position in Netflix by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,633,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,531,042,000 after buying an additional 2,605,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Netflix by 3,478.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,041,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $305,014,000 after buying an additional 1,984,404 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,784,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,208,891,000 after buying an additional 1,814,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,161,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,014,680,000 after buying an additional 921,283 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 22,622.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 814,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,708,000 after buying an additional 811,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

