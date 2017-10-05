Traders Buy Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $28.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.92 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Packaging Corporation of America had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Packaging Corporation of America traded down ($0.27) for the day and closed at $117.06

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post $6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $707,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,289,073.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 227,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 293,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,701 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 254,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

