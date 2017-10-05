Traders Buy Humana Inc. (HUM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $68.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $43.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.46 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Humana had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Humana traded down ($1.15) for the day and closed at $245.36

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $237.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

Get Humana Inc. alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.41. Humana had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post $11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

In related news, VP M Todoroff Christopher sold 22,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $5,791,546.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $3,022,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,172,061.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,595 shares of company stock worth $14,133,706. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. WFG Advisors LP grew its holdings in Humana by 4.5% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in Humana by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $120,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/traders-buy-humana-inc-hum-on-weakness.html.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.