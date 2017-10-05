Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (NASDAQ:IBB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,728 put options on the company. This is an increase of 188% compared to the typical volume of 2,340 put options.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) opened at 340.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.47 and its 200-day moving average is $307.57. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund has a one year low of $246.71 and a one year high of $340.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $156,098,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $103,504,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,408,000 after buying an additional 248,914 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $24,186,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 1,393.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

