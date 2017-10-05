Traders Buy Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $81.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.62 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Astrazeneca PLC had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Astrazeneca PLC traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $34.23

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Astrazeneca PLC in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Astrazeneca PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Astrazeneca PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astrazeneca PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Astrazeneca PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astrazeneca PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. Astrazeneca PLC also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,259 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,510% compared to the typical daily volume of 513 put options.

Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Astrazeneca PLC had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astrazeneca PLC will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Astrazeneca PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astrazeneca PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Astrazeneca PLC during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Astrazeneca PLC by 3,782.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Astrazeneca PLC by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astrazeneca PLC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Astrazeneca PLC Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

