Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Downgraded by UBS AG

UBS AG cut shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, 99wallstreet.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

“fairly balanced.,” UBS AG’s analyst commented.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ TSCO) opened at 62.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post $3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 33.2% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

