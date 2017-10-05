Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Purchases 686 Shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney Company (The) in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney Company (The) in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney Company (The) in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) by 5.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) by 6.0% in the first quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney Company (The) alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.1095% on Thursday, hitting $100.4399. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,904 shares. The company has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8148 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average is $106.52. Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $116.10.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Company will post $5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/town-country-bank-trust-co-dba-first-bankers-trust-co-purchases-686-shares-of-walt-disney-company-the-dis.html.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.52.

In other news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino acquired 976 shares of Walt Disney Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.34 per share, with a total value of $99,883.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,880.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company (The) Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.