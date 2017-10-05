Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.17

News headlines about Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tower Semiconductor earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.4372575559354 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) opened at 31.32 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSEM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. operates as an independent semiconductor foundry focused primarily on specialty process technologies. The Company focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs) based on the design specifications of its customers. The Company manufactures semiconductors for its customers primarily based on third-party designs.

