Time (TIME) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Time (NYSE:TIME) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Time earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern's scale.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Time (NYSE:TIME) traded down 2.92% during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 780,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The company’s market cap is $1.32 billion. Time has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Time (NYSE:TIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. Time had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Time will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Time’s payout ratio is -12.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TIME shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Time from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Time from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Time from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Time from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Time presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Time Company Profile

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure and Essence, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

