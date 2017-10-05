TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Takes $11.41 Million Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Cantel Medical Corp. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Airain ltd bought a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cantel Medical Corp. in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sidoti raised Cantel Medical Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark Co. lowered Cantel Medical Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) opened at 99.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. Cantel Medical Corp. has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Cantel Medical Corp. had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cantel Medical Corp. news, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,643,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,114,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,208,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,032,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cantel Medical Corp. Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. is a provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. The Company’s operating segments include Endoscopy; Water Purification and Filtration; Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. Its Endoscopy segment includes medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies.

